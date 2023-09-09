PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 2 killed in separate Charlotte shootings overnight

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two homicides were reported hours apart early Saturday morning in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the first happened around 1:30 a.m. around the 2000 block of Prospect Drive.

Officers said they were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call when they found one person dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Around five hours later, another assault with a deadly call was placed close to four miles away. This time, officers responded to the 900 block of Moretz Avenue.

There, they found a person with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about either homicide should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

