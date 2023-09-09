One seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after they were shot Friday evening in northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. near 6700 N. Tryon St.

Paramedics took the person to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

