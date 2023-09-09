PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

The shooting happened near 6700 N. Tryon St., according to MEDIC.
The shooting happened near 6700 N. Tryon St., according to MEDIC.
The shooting happened near 6700 N. Tryon St., according to MEDIC.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after they were shot Friday evening in northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. near 6700 N. Tryon St.

Paramedics took the person to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

