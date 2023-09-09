Offensive miscues plague JCSU in home opener against Walsh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a dominant 49-6 road win over West Virginia Wesleyan to start the season, the Johnson C. Smith offense sputtered in its home opener against the Walsh Cavalier Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Bulls lost 14-9, with the only scores from the Cavaliers coming via a pick-six interception and a fumble returned deep into JCSU territory that resulted in another Walsh touchdown.

The lone JCSU touchdown on the day came in the 4th quarter when Tyrell Jackson delivered a deep ball to a leaping Jaden Lockhart in the end zone. The score cut the Walsh lead to 14-9 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Golden Bulls would get the ball back with under two minutes in the game with a chance to go ahead, but a costly interception from Jackson would ultimately end that comeback attempt.

Next up, JCSU begins CIAA play when Bluefield State comes to Eddie C. McGirt Field next Saturday on Sept. 16.

