PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Offensive miscues plague JCSU in home opener against Walsh

Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Smith lines up with his team after falling 14-9 against the...
Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Smith lines up with his team after falling 14-9 against the Walsh Cavaliers in the Golden Bulls first home game of 2023.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a dominant 49-6 road win over West Virginia Wesleyan to start the season, the Johnson C. Smith offense sputtered in its home opener against the Walsh Cavalier Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Bulls lost 14-9, with the only scores from the Cavaliers coming via a pick-six interception and a fumble returned deep into JCSU territory that resulted in another Walsh touchdown.

The lone JCSU touchdown on the day came in the 4th quarter when Tyrell Jackson delivered a deep ball to a leaping Jaden Lockhart in the end zone. The score cut the Walsh lead to 14-9 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Golden Bulls would get the ball back with under two minutes in the game with a chance to go ahead, but a costly interception from Jackson would ultimately end that comeback attempt.

Next up, JCSU begins CIAA play when Bluefield State comes to Eddie C. McGirt Field next Saturday on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly overnight shooting near the Charlotte Transit Center happened under the rail bridge...
CMPD: Man shot, killed by sworn company police officer near transit center identified
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A Union County woman recently won the top prize in the Triple 777 scratch-off game.
Union County woman wins $700K top prize on scratch-off ticket
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident, driver charged with manslaughter

Latest News

After losing their first three games by a combined seven points, the Myers Park Mustangs...
Myers Park beats Richmond Senior 47-14 for first win under Chris James
After a heartbreaking last-second loss to West Charlotte in week three, the Independence...
Independence bounces back with convincing 45-0 win over South Meck
The Draughn Wildcats improved to 3-1 on the season with a convincing 10-point win over the...
The Draughn Wildcats improved to 3-1 on the season with a convincing 10-point win over Chase
North Stanly picks up their biggest win of the season and in the process hands rival, West...
North Stanly hands rival West Stanly their first loss of the season