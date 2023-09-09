Mooresville teen killed in overnight crash

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was killed and two other juveniles hurt in an early morning crash in Mooresville, according to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop.

According to troopers, a 2014 Porsche 911 was headed south on Brawley School Road, drove off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and then collided with a rock landscaping wall.

The driver of the Porsche was identified as Stella Grace Bright, 16, of Mooresville. She died of her injuries at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The driver and front passenger were restrained by a seatbelt. One of the juveniles was sitting in the back area of the car, not designed for passengers, and unrestrained, according to troopers.

During the on-scene investigation, Brawley School Road was closed in the area for three hours. Officials say that the initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing circumstance in the collision.

