Mallard Creek High student shot off campus, principal says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at Mallard Creek High School was shot off campus after school dismissed Friday, principal Dr. Jared Thompson said.

According to a message sent to families, the injury is non-life threatening and law enforcement is actively investigating.

Thompson said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement that started in the community between Mallard Creek students, continued on campus and culminated in the shooting off campus.

“Incidents of violence are troubling in our learning communities and if your child is aware of this incident it may affect their mental health. Counseling services are always available to any student or staff member who needs support. Please don’t hesitate to reach out,” Thompson said in a message sent to families. “As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional law enforcement presence at the Mallard Creek football game Friday night.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the shooting.

