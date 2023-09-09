Lake Norman storms back from 21-point deficit to hand Marvin Ridge its first loss
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite a 3-0 start, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant felt like his team wasn’t getting enough respect heading into a week 4 home matchup with Marvin Ridge.
The Wildcats definitely made a statement and put the doubters on notice with a stunning 23-21 win. Lake Norman came back from a 21-0 halftime deficit to remain unbeaten at 4-0 and hand the previously unbeaten Mavericks their first loss of the season.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.