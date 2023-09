MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - After a heartbreaking last-second loss to West Charlotte in week three, the Independence Patriots rebounded in resounding fashion with a 45-0 shutout win over South Mecklenburg.

The win moves the Patriots to 2-2 on the season, while the Sabres are still searching for their first win at 0-4.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.