French researchers conclude that Napoleon’s famed Marshal Ney is not the Peter Stuart Ney buried in Rowan Co. church cemetery

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a letter to Rowan Co. historian Dr. Gary Freeze, a group of French historians have concluded that Peter Stuart (Stewart) Ney, who is buried in the cemetery at Third Creek Presbyterian Church in Rowan County, is not Napoleon’s famous military commander Marshal Ney.

“So I’m sorry to tell you that Peter Stuart is not the Marshal Ney,” wrote researcher Dominique Adt. “I hope you’re not too disappointed.”

The researchers spent several days at the church cemetery in July of last year, hoping to gather DNA that would conclude whether or not the local school teacher was one of the most famous military leaders in French history.

The work was being done for the French television series Historie au Scalpel (History and the Scalpel). Director Dominique Adt and producer Mathieu Hucher were onsite, along with a photojournalist, and archaeologist and actress Dr. Jennifer Kerner.

They were looking for any remains that they could use to match against DNA they hope to have from a descendent of Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous Marshal Michel Ney. They did not locate any remains in the tomb, but may be able to use a fragment of Ney’s skull from a prior exhumation.

That piece of Peter Ney’s skull is what was reinterred in the cemetery while the team was in Rowan Co.

Despite three days of digging, the team did not find any remains in the mausoleum. The skull fragment had been disinterred in the late 1800′s. It has been in possession of the Ney Society until it was donated to Davidson College in the 1950′s. Davidson has an extensive collection of artifacts and papers related to Peter Stewart Ney. The school returned the skull fragment to the church so that it could be reinterred in the cemetery.

“Historians that we talk with says that Peter Stuart could have been an English soldier (officer), admiring Marshal Ney and who had a trauma, shocked in a battle (maybe in Waterloo). This could explain he said being Marshal Ney in times of crisis (ill, drunk, shocked,” Adt wrote.

Adt included the following conclusions from the research:

Only the DNA found in the flute gave us results. It shows several facts:

-Peter Stuart was probably had light brown hair (Marshal Ney, as you know had red hair).

=Peter Stuart was from north Europe and had genetics we often find in population that came and create USA (same “Y” chromosome than Andrew Jackson or Bill Clinton)

-He Had brown eyes (Marshal Ney had blue eyes)

-He had “intermediary”white skin (Marshal had pale white skin)

Peter Stewart Ney arrived in Charleston, SC, in the early 1800′s, and eventually settled in Rowan County in the town of Cleveland. The school where he taught is on the grounds of Third Creek Presbyterian Church.

The story, and the intriguing possibility that Marshal Ney was buried in Rowan County, has been the source of discussion and debate for decades.

Those who believe that school teacher Ney was also the famous Field Marshal point to Ney’s name as one clue. Peter was the name of Marshal Ney’s father, Stewart was the the name of Marshal Ney’s mother. They say Marshal Ney could have escaped death at the hands of the firing squad if the soldiers were sympathetic to him and fired their shots slightly over his head. The story goes that Ney then clutched his chest and opened a “blood bladder” concealed beneath his shirt to look like a gunshot wound. Sympathetic nuns then rushed to Ney and took him away for “burial,” but instead, helped him to get to a ship to leave France.

A plaque on the mausoleum reads “In Memory of Peter Stewart Ney, A Native of France and Soldier of the French Revolution Under Napoleon Bonaparte Who Departed This Life November 15, 1846, Aged 77 Years.”

Whether these conclusions reached by the French researchers puts an end to the debate remains to be seen.

