Flags of Remembrance on display at Romare Bearden Park

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Friday, board members and volunteers with the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation set up the Flags of Remembrance memorial at Romare Bearden Park.

The memorial consists of 2,977 flags placed in the shape of the Twin Towers, in honor of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Attached to each flag is a photo card of each victim. The memorial also includes a mobile display of a Steel Beam from the World Trade Center.

Charles J. Bonar, a retired Fireman with the NYFD, said he can distinctly remember what he was doing the day of 9/11. Bonar said he was on vacation as a firefighter when he heard of the news.

“Once the first tower came down, I knew there was going to be what they call a recall, where anybody that’s on vacation they bring them all back to the city to disburse us. When I arrived there looking at the devastation, we lost a lot of people.” shared Bonar.

While out placing the flags and pictures on Friday, Bonar saw several familiar faces. He described the memorial as being a way to honor the men and women who lost their lives while also educating the younger generation who were not around 22 years ago.

“It’s something all Americans should think about. It’s our Pearl Harbor and uh, there were a lot of good guys. A lot of great people. It’s just a way to honor them,” said Bonar.

The Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation will host a reflective ceremony at the memorial on September 11 at 8 a.m.

The memorial will consist of the tolling of a bell at prominent times of 8:46, 9:03, 9:37, 9:59, 10:03 & 10:28 and will include a replica of the Twin Towers to sign for sharing your thoughts.

The community is welcome to visit, remember, and be a part of this memorable tribute.

The “Flags of Remembrance” will be removed on Tuesday, September 12 beginning at 9 a.m. and volunteers are welcome to help remove them.

To learn more about the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation, click here.

