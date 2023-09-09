First Alert Weather Day declared for storms, possible flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will not be a washout, but it will be unsettled with several chances for rain.

First Alert Weather Day today: Rain likely along with scattered storms

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for widespread showers and thunderstorms plus the possibility of localized flooding due to heavy rain. The a.m. hours will include partly cloudy skies and a few isolated but coverage in the showers and storms is expected this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday rain chances (First Alert Weather)

Tonight, expect scattered showers and storms early then mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

More showers and storms can be expected on Sunday; highs on Sunday will range from the 70s in the mountains to 80s across the piedmont. We will briefly dry out on Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Another cold front will head our way on Wednesday increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the lower 80s.

7-day forecast (First Alert Weather)

After Wednesday’s cold front, next Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.