FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain & storms likely Saturday

Sunday’s temperatures will be very similar to Saturday’s, with scattered showers and storms expected.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very summer-like week, a cold front is bringing us cooler temperatures and rounds of showers and storms for the weekend.

Saturday will start off in the upper 60s with afternoon high temperatures only topping out in the low 80s. A few storms will be possible to start out the day, but a better chance for numerous storms arrives Saturday afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts and flash flooding are our main concerns with any storms that intensify.

Sunday’s temperatures will be very similar to Saturday’s, with scattered showers and storms expected.

  • SATURDAY: Rounds of storms likely
  • SUNDAY: Scattered storms, low 80s
  • NEXT WEEK: Starting dry, mid-week storms, ending even cooler!

We’ll dry out and warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the start of next week before another cold front arrives mid-week. This will bring scattered showers and storms, and eventually even cooler and less humid conditions!

Have a great weekend!

