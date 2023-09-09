CMPD searching for man accused in multiple sexual assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are warning the public about an increase in sexual assaults against women, all believed to have been committed by the same person.

The most recent incident happened Saturday morning, police said in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The assaults have taken place late at night or early in the morning, police said. In these cases, women were followed.

The crimes have taken place in the areas of Archdale Drive, Nations Ford Road, South Boulevard, and Interstate 77. Police say none of the assaults have happened on the McAlpine Creek Greenway.

[Read also: CMPD investigating McAlpine Creek Greenway sexual assault]

According to police, the suspect appears to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. He is believed to stand between 5′5″ and 5′8.” He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie.

The suspect has been seen driving a silver colored Jeep.

[Read also: Options to protect yourself when jogging, walking alone]

Police say they are in the very early stages of the investigation and will be increasing patrols across the area.

For the latest updates sent to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.