CMPD providing update on sexual assaults
Officers say the assaults happened across multiple CMPD divisions.
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are holding a press conference Saturday evening to discuss recent sexual assaults.
According to police, they’ll be discussing assaults across multiple CMPD divisions.
The press conference will take place at 5 p.m. and be streamed through WBTV.com and the free WBTV News app.
