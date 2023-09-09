PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD providing update on sexual assaults

Officers say the assaults happened across multiple CMPD divisions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are holding a press conference Saturday evening to discuss recent sexual assaults.

[Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought]

According to police, they’ll be discussing assaults across multiple CMPD divisions.

The press conference will take place at 5 p.m. and be streamed through WBTV.com and the free WBTV News app.

