Butler stays hot with last-minute comeback win over Weddington

After going on the road and beating nationally-ranked Langston Hughes in Georgia, the Butler...
After going on the road and beating nationally-ranked Langston Hughes in Georgia, the Butler Bulldogs continued their impressive start to the season with a last-minute 22-15 win over the Weddington Warriors.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - After going on the road and beating nationally-ranked Langston Hughes in Georgia, the Butler Bulldogs continued their impressive start to the season with a last-minute 22-15 win over the Weddington Warriors.

The win moves Butler to 3-1 on the season, while the Warriors fall to the same record at 3-1 with their first loss on the year.

