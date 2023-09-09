PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
4-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by car in Belmont

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was critically injured Friday after being hit by a car in Belmont, police said.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the boy was hit on Keener Boulevard near Parkdale Drive around 3:45 p.m. as he was running across Keener Boulevard with his siblings.

Witnesses said the car that hit the boy stayed on the scene and the driver started to render aid until paramedics arrived. The boy was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to police, the driver of the car wasn’t charged and is cooperating with investigators.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Cody Willett with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

