Union County woman wins $700K top prize on scratch-off ticket

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County woman is celebrating a massive $700,000 win on a scratch-off ticket.

Wanda Jordan, who lives in Marshville, recently tried her luck on the $10 Triple 777 ticket, and landed the game’s top prize.

She bought her lucky ticket at the SPI Express on East Marshville Boulevard.

After taxes, Jordan collected more than $498,000 in winnings.

Related: Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.