Union County woman wins $700K top prize on scratch-off ticket

The Marshville resident won the top prize in the Triple 777 game.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County woman is celebrating a massive $700,000 win on a scratch-off ticket.

Wanda Jordan, who lives in Marshville, recently tried her luck on the $10 Triple 777 ticket, and landed the game’s top prize.

She bought her lucky ticket at the SPI Express on East Marshville Boulevard.

After taxes, Jordan collected more than $498,000 in winnings.

