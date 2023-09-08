Town of Spencer invites the community to learn more about upcoming waste collection changes

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer is preparing to put a new automated side load (ASL) garbage truck into service beginning September 25.

This change will aid our Public Works staff in their endeavor to serve the Town by streamlining the collection process, reducing delays in waste collection due to vehicle maintenance, and increasing staff time to work on other projects around Town.

With this truck come several collection adjustments outlined in a brochure that will arrive in mailboxes in the near future. Some things that may be impacted are street parking, container placement, and the collection schedule.

The Town will host a community information session on Wednesday, September 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Town Hall. Lemonade and cookies will be provided while Town staff review the upcoming changes in waste collection.

More info: https://spencernc.gov/collection-changes-are-on-the-horizon/

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.