PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Showers possible overnight before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

There could be rain around even during the morning hours.
There is a chance for widespread showers and some storms on Saturday.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the overnight period, and we will see the rain chances continue to rise tonight with lows in the 60s.

  • Today: 80s for a change, still very humid, isolated PM storms
  • Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, rain chances on the rise
  • Tropics: Category 4 Lee forecast to get even stronger

An upper-level low-pressure system will spit out a strong disturbance over the Carolinas on Saturday, adding fuel for more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Caption

There could be rain around even during the morning hours, but with highs only getting back to the lower 80s, the severe weather threat may not be too great Saturday, however, localized flooding could become a concern again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee was a Category 5 storm - with winds of 165 mph - but is now back to a Category 4 with winds of 155 mph. Lee is forecast to stay a major hurricane as we head into the weekend.

Lee will continue to track west-northwest over the weekend before making a more northerly turn next week. All model guidance suggests Lee will remain offshore of the U.S. East Coast, but that’s not a guarantee, so readers are urged to monitor the situation along with WBTV meteorologists.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s before falling even further during the weekend.
Calm Friday ahead before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday
There is a chance for widespread showers and some storms on Saturday.
Cooler Friday ahead before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to increasing rain chances.
Showers possible overnight before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday
3-day Charlotte forecast
Cooling trend to continue, storm chances increase into the weekend