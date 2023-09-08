Showers possible overnight before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the overnight period, and we will see the rain chances continue to rise tonight with lows in the 60s.

Today: 80s for a change, still very humid, isolated PM storms

Saturday : First Alert Weather Day, rain chances on the rise

Tropics: Category 4 Lee forecast to get even stronger

An upper-level low-pressure system will spit out a strong disturbance over the Carolinas on Saturday, adding fuel for more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

There could be rain around even during the morning hours, but with highs only getting back to the lower 80s, the severe weather threat may not be too great Saturday, however, localized flooding could become a concern again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee was a Category 5 storm - with winds of 165 mph - but is now back to a Category 4 with winds of 155 mph. Lee is forecast to stay a major hurricane as we head into the weekend.

Lee will continue to track west-northwest over the weekend before making a more northerly turn next week. All model guidance suggests Lee will remain offshore of the U.S. East Coast, but that’s not a guarantee, so readers are urged to monitor the situation along with WBTV meteorologists.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

