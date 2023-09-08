Shelby car dealership employees scheduled for first court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dozen current and former employees of Shelby of Nissan were scheduled for a first appearance in court Friday, in connection to more than 400 criminal charges brought by the North Carolina DMV.

Those charges allege employees failed to disclose damage to customers, did not inspect vehicles being sold and neglected to transfer titles to car buyers.

All but one of the people charged with crimes hired lawyers, allowing them to have their cases continued without them facing a judge, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Randy Massey, a former employee of Nissan of Shelby, was the only one representing himself in court.

Massey is facing several counts of failing to deliver a vehicle title and improper use of temporary markers.

He denied WBTV’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, a customer named Robert Givens arrived at the Cleveland County Courthouse Friday morning to watch the hearing.

“When you go to a dealership, you expect the people that you’re dealing with to be honest and I don’t feel like they were honest with me,” Givens said.

Givens says he traded in his car for a 2016 Nissan Frontier in 2022.

“When I first test drove it, I had an airbag problem,” he said. “The light was blinking, and I took it back.”

He says the service team at Nissan of Shelby fixed it, but then it kept blinking. So he says he took it to another dealership to get checked.

“They called me to the back and they asked me was I aware of this being a funny and damaged vehicle, and that the frame had been repaired,” he said. “I told him no, absolutely not.”

The CarFax report does show damage to the front of the car, but Givens says he didn’t realize how severe that damage was until he took it to that other dealership.

“And they basically told me that they never would have sold it off their lot,” he said.

Givens says he’s paying off the vehicle, which the dealership sold him for about $30,000 dollars. But he says when he went to get the registration, the DMV only valued it at $14,000 dollars.

“I don’t want to pay two times for something if it’s only valued at half that price, because I got a damaged vehicle, and that’s what I feel like I got,” he said.

Former General Manager Sam Kazran was in the courthouse Friday morning, but he was able to hire a lawyer and then leave prior to the hearing.

WBTV spoke with Kazran off camera and he denied selling salvage cars without notifying customers.

Kazran also refused to do an interview until he said he learns more about the case against him.

