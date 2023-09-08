Salisbury VA Health Care System to host September job fair

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System announced today it will host a federal job fair, to be held in building six at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.

The job fair, which will prioritize both critical clinical and nonclinical staffing requirements, will offer prospective candidates information on a variety of VA career fields. Same-day interviews, job offers, and onboarding may be extended to exceptionally qualified candidates.

Candidates will be offered the opportunity to explore careers in:

  • Nursing
  • Psychology
  • Social Work
  • Counselors
  • Medical Technicians
  • Phlebotomists
  • Administration
  • Food Service
  • Housekeeping
  • VA Police
  • Carpentry
  • Painting
  • And more!

All interested candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP via Eventbrite at https://vhasbyjobfairsep2023.eventbrite.com.

Candidates who RSVP are also encouraged to submit their resumes via email to VHASBYJobFair@va.gov. Specific resume submission instructions may be found at the Eventbrite link.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the job fair; however, availability is limited, and candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP and resume in advance.

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.

