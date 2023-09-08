Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust acquires key parcel along the South Yadkin River

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Standing at the point of confluence of the Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers in Davie County, one can envision the early indigenous people of central North Carolina spending time here. Areas like this were vitally important for early civilizations and are just as important today.

Knowing the significance of this land for wildlife habitat and historical context, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has worked tirelessly since 1995 to conserve this peninsula.

Thanks to a new acquisition of 121 acres completed on September 6th, the total land owned by TRLT at the Point area now comes to 1,770 acres.

When you also consider the nearby 2,463 acres acquired by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission thanks in large part to support from TRLT in 2019, known now as the Yadkin River Gamelands, the total conserved acreage in this corridor comes to over 4,100 acres.

This newly acquired property boasts over 2,000 feet of frontage on the South Yadkin River, a stream that is currently listed as impaired on the 303d list. Protecting local waters is a core component of TRLT’s mission.

“Protecting water quality along this stream is a high priority for TRLT. The forested stream corridors on this new acquisition along with the other lands owned by TRLT, provide important buffers that help promote and improve water quality for this area,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Just downstream of this property is the water intake for the City of Salisbury, so protecting water quality here helps provide clean drinking water for local residents.”

“There is no other property so close to Winston-Salem and the rapidly developing areas surrounding it with the same acreage and quality of wildlife habitat as the Point Property,” states Conservation Lands Manager Katie Stovall. “With the abundance of deer, turkey, songbirds, pollinators, and other species that call this area home, due to the patchwork of habitat types found here and the management work TRLT is doing, this is truly a unique location for wildlife.”

This project was completed thanks to support from Fred and Alice Stanback and additional TRLT donors. Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners to protect conservation properties like this one in the Piedmont and Sandhills of NC.

For more information on how to conserve your own property, contact Emily Callicutt, Senior Land Protection Specialist, at emily@trlt.org or 704-647-0302.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.