PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating after security guard shoots, kills person at Charlotte Transit Center

The deadly shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a security guard shot and killed a person at the Charlotte Transit Center on Friday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the facility along East 4th Street in Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said the security guard, who was uniformed and an employee of Allied, encountered the person at the transit center and perceived a deadly threat. The security guard fired at the person, hitting them once.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the security guard as of Friday morning.

Investigators said they found a gun at the scene that did not belong to the security guard.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a homicide detective. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

Related: Suspect identified after suspicious device found near Transit Center

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast Charlotte...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to Uptown for renovations
The CASSI bus pilot program is making stops across North Carolina gathering data to improve the...
Autonomous bus CASSI operates longest route yet at UNC Charlotte
The crash happened in northeast Charlotte.
Bus carrying students involved in crash in northeast Charlotte
CMS parents and community leaders shared why they hope Mecklenburg County citizens will vote...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launches ‘Vote Yes for School Bonds’ campaign