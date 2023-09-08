Police investigating after security guard shoots, kills person at Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a security guard shot and killed a person at the Charlotte Transit Center on Friday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the facility along East 4th Street in Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said the security guard, who was uniformed and an employee of Allied, encountered the person at the transit center and perceived a deadly threat. The security guard fired at the person, hitting them once.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the security guard as of Friday morning.

Investigators said they found a gun at the scene that did not belong to the security guard.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a homicide detective. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

Related: Suspect identified after suspicious device found near Transit Center

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.