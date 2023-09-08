NC superintendent requests lawmakers to delay implementation of ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Superintendent of Schools is asking lawmakers to delay implementing the Parents’ Bill of Rights, claiming districts have too many questions about the law.

Catherine Truitt told the state board of education, districts have too many questions about the law

The law affects some of what children are taught, and when parents should be notified in certain circumstances.

Lawmakers passed the much-stricter version of the Parents’ Bill of Rights back on Aug. 16. Under it, schools are not allowed to teach anything about sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades K-4.

The law also required schools to notify parents if a child asks to be called by a different name or pronoun.

Parents will now have the right to inspect and review all materials, from library books to textbooks, and there are restrictions on health-related surveys.

Last month, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ Board of Education approved the new policies, but is the exception. Most districts are waiting on guidance from the North Carolina School Boards Association.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt is asking lawmakers to delay implementing the new rules until Jan. 1, 2024.

“They are listening to us and recognize that there is not enough time for districts to get these things in place,” Truitt said.

A spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger said lawmakers are aware of the concerns and are working to address them.

Related: N.C. State Senate passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.