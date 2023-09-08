Imagine Downtown Concord – What Do You See?

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Imagine Downtown Concord today, in 5 years, 10 years or even 50 years. What does it look like? How do you experience Downtown Concord today, and how would you like to experience it in the future? The City of Concord wants to know the community’s answer to these questions and more as we create a unifying brand identity for Downtown Concord.

The City of Concord is inviting the community to take a brief online survey and share what Downtown Concord means to them. The survey will be open for two weeks and is available at concordnc.gov/downtownsurvey.

Once a small 26-acre farming community, today Concord is one of North Carolina’s largest and fastest growing cities and is one of the nation’s best places to live, work, and visit. At the heart of the city’s appeal to families and businesses alike, is the historic and charming Downtown.

Supporting the continued vitality of Downtown Concord, the City is investing over $13 million in a new Streetscape project. Once complete, residents and visitors will enjoy new outdoor dining and entertainment experiences and more space for public art and gathering.

This work has already attracted more than $165 million in private investment in Downtown, including $84 million from LMG on the Novi projects – three residential and mixed-used properties. Novi Flats is the first of the three properties to open and began welcoming residents earlier this summer.

With so much transformation underway in Downtown Concord, the City has an opportunity to create a unifying brand that will honor what people love today while supporting its future as a premier destination for families, businesses, and visitors.

The community can help define Downtown Concord and set the vision for the future by completing the online survey at concordnc.gov/downtownsurvey.

For more information on the projects underway in Downtown Concord, or to learn more about upcoming events and businesses downtown, visit concorddowntown.com.

