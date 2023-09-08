PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast Charlotte...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to Uptown for renovations
Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast to east...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to east Charlotte for renovations
The Parents' Bill of Rights bans schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and...
NC superintendent requests lawmakers to delay implementing Parents' Bill of Rights
A security guard shot and killed a person on Friday morning near the Charlotte Transit Center.
CMPD: Security guard shoots, kills man near Charlotte Transit Center
A security guard shot and killed a person on Friday morning at the Charlotte Transit Center.
Police investigating after security guard shoots, kills person at Charlotte Transit Center