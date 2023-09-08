Fan favorites Alter Ego and Door, Bumper, Clear Headline Night Under the Covers at Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From covering all the action on the track to covering the best rock ‘n roll songs on the Billboard charts, “Night Under the Covers” on Saturday, Oct. 7 has plenty to get fans revved up during Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Following the Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series showdown, fans will be in for a treat as a lineup of entertainment will flood America’s Home for Racing with a live podcast by Door, Bumper, Clear, quarter-midget racing at zMAX Dragway, and an electrifying performance by the fan-favorite cover band, Alter Ego.

Alter Ego Takes Center Stage

Taking over the Fan Zone stage, Alter Ego will rock the ROVAL with its high-energy performances and dynamic sound for a 90-minute performance scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The ultimate tribute band, Alter Ego’s 10-person ensemble performs a wide range of covers from some of the greatest rock ‘n roll groups of all time, including Madonna, the Spice Girls, Michael Jackson, ACDC and more. With elaborate costumes, non-stop choreography and endless energy, Alter Ego is sure to have fans dancing into the night.

Door, Bumper, and Clear

Before Alter Ego takes the stage, Door, Bumper, Clear podcasters Brett Griffin, T.J. Majors, Freddie Kraft and Casey Boat will provide fans with all their NASCAR coverage needs ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, with a live show in the Fan Zone. This popular podcast brings together insightful commentary, humor and behind-the-scenes stories from the world of NASCAR. Fans can look forward to engaging discussions, special guest appearances, and the opportunity to connect with their favorite podcast personalities.

Quarter-Midget Racing at zMAX Dragway

Also on Saturday, fans can experience the thrill of quarter-midget racing at the fast zMAX Dragway. Watch as young, up-and-coming racing stars showcase their talent on the track as part of the NASCAR Youth Series grassroots events. Children ages 5-16 race wheel-to-wheel in these scaled down versions of the lightning-fast midget cars. Saturday’s showdown allows fans to witness the future of motorsports while enjoying an afternoon at the dragway.

In addition, the 10-acre Fan Zone will provide a bevy of interactive games and displays, food trucks, partner activations and more throughout the three-day event. Don’t miss out on this day of entertainment, racing, and music at America’s Home for Racing.

TICKETS:The Fan Zone will be open daily to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s NASCAR events Oct. 7-8, including Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Xfinity Series race or Sunday’s pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 showdown. Adult tickets for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina start at just $25. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

