Crews transport historic Siloam School building to Uptown for renovations

By Faith Alford
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A project six years in the making took a big step forward on Friday morning.

Siloam School, a historically Black school, was loaded up and moved to a new location in Charlotte.

The school was built by the local community in northeast Charlotte during segregation in the 1920s, and gave children who attended it a chance to get their education.

Organizers working to save the school had to raise money for the 15-minute move.

Crews did have to remove the roof to transport the school from northeast Charlotte to Uptown.

After years of sitting empty, it is headed to the Charlotte History Museum where it will be renovated.

The school will be fully restored by 2024 and will be a educational exhibit at the History Museum.

