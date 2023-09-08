PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma Thursday night.

He was arrested in Craig County, Oklahoma, at 6:40 p.m. Thursday for obstruction of an investigation, ABCNews reported, citing online county records. CNN affiliate KJRH reported he bonded out shortly after being booked.

Further details about his arrest have not been released.

ABCNews and CNN reported they each have reached out to the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol and Craig County Sheriff’s Office but have not received a comment.

Bryan posted an apology on his verified social media account that said he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that “emotions got the best” of him.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he said.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he continued.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast Charlotte...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to Uptown for renovations
The Parents' Bill of Rights bans schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and...
NC superintendent requests lawmakers to delay implementing Parents' Bill of Rights
A security guard shot and killed a person on Friday morning at the Charlotte Transit Center.
Police investigating after security guard shoots, kills person at Charlotte Transit Center
Photo showing marijuana
Referendum to legalize marijuana voted on by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
A Union County woman recently won the top prize in the Triple 777 scratch-off game.
Union County woman wins $700K top prize on scratch-off ticket