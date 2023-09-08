Cooling trend to continue, storm chances increase into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a busy Thursday night on radar, storm coverage will be a little lower for our Friday plans. Isolated storms are expected by the afternoon and evening hours, especially in our mountain communities. Morning lows will start off in the upper 60s, and high temperatures will finally stay just shy of the 90-degree mark by the afternoon.

The low 80s are back for the weekend, but so are higher rain chances.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Because rounds of storms are likely during a good portion of our Saturday, the start of the weekend is now a First Alert Weather Day. Be flexible with your outdoor plans!

FRIDAY: Near 90 degrees, few storms

WEEKEND: Rounds of storms likely Saturday, scattered storms on Sunday

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee still intensifying, Tropical Storm Margot has formed

Sunday will also have storm chances, but coverage won’t be as impressive. The 80s stick around through next week, with another cold front set to arrive by the end of the 7-day forecast!

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Lee is now a Category 5 hurricane! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we track when this dangerous storm turns north.

