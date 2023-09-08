PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cooling trend to continue, storm chances increase into the weekend

The low 80s are back for the weekend, but so are higher rain chances.
3-day Charlotte forecast
3-day Charlotte forecast(WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a busy Thursday night on radar, storm coverage will be a little lower for our Friday plans. Isolated storms are expected by the afternoon and evening hours, especially in our mountain communities. Morning lows will start off in the upper 60s, and high temperatures will finally stay just shy of the 90-degree mark by the afternoon.

The low 80s are back for the weekend, but so are higher rain chances.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Because rounds of storms are likely during a good portion of our Saturday, the start of the weekend is now a First Alert Weather Day. Be flexible with your outdoor plans!

  • FRIDAY: Near 90 degrees, few storms
  • WEEKEND: Rounds of storms likely Saturday, scattered storms on Sunday
  • TROPICS: Hurricane Lee still intensifying, Tropical Storm Margot has formed

Sunday will also have storm chances, but coverage won’t be as impressive. The 80s stick around through next week, with another cold front set to arrive by the end of the 7-day forecast!

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Lee is now a Category 5 hurricane! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we track when this dangerous storm turns north.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for Saturday.
Cooler weather ahead before a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday storms
Scattered storms are possible Thursday, leading into a more unsettled weekend weather pattern.
Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return
Scattered thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon and evening, with one or two potentially on...
Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return
Highs Friday will fall back to the upper 80s before backing down to the more seasonal middle...
Cooler weather ahead before a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday storms