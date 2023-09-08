PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooler Friday ahead before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

Rounds of storms are expected Saturday.
Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s before falling even further during the weekend.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a stormy Thursday evening in many parts the Charlotte region, the forecast for Friday appears to be more calm before storm chances ramp back up Saturday.

  • Today: 80s for a change, still very humid, isolated PM storms
  • Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, rain chances on rise
  • Tropics: Category 5 Lee forecast to get even stronger

Friday will feature mixed clouds and sun, very warm and humid conditions, with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon and evening, though they may not be as widespread or as strong as Thursday’s round.

A round of storms is expected on Saturday.
A round of storms is expected on Saturday.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will rise tonight with lows in the 60s.

An upper-level low pressure system will spit out a strong disturbance over the Carolinas on Saturday, adding fuel for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. There could be rain around even during the morning hours, but with highs only getting back to the lower 80s, the severe weather threat may not be too great Saturday, however localized flooding could become a concern again.

Sunday probably brings fewer thunderstorms with afternoon highs holding in the lower 80s.

Monday looks great with sunshine and seasonal highs in the middle 80s and dry weather forecast.

In the tropics, Category 5 Hurricane Lee – with winds of 165 mph - may strengthen even further today. Lee is forecast to peak at 175 mph Saturday before a very gradual weakening trend kicks in next week.

Lee will continue to track west-northwest over the weekend before making a more northerly turn next week. All model guidance suggests Lee will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast, but that’s not a guarantee, so readers are urged to monitor the situation along with WBTV meteorologists.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

