Injuries reported after CMS school bus involved in crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One student was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Friday afternoon, officials said.

That crash happened at the intersection of Arrowood Road and Old Pineville Road at 2:20 p.m., according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

District officials said bus No. 297 was transporting 40 students from South Mecklenburg High School. Minor injuries were reported, and one student was ultimately taken to the hospital by Medic, according to CMS.

No other details were immediately available.

This is the second crash involving a CMS bus in 24 hours.

On Thursday afternoon, a bus transporting four students from Mallard Creek Elementary School was struck by a pickup truck in northeast Charlotte.

The four students had minor injuries and the bus driver was evaluated.

