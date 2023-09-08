PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Injuries reported after CMS school bus involved in crash in south Charlotte

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and caused minor damage to the bus, according to CMS.
This is the second crash involving a CMS bus in 24 hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One student was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Friday afternoon, officials said.

That crash happened at the intersection of Arrowood Road and Old Pineville Road at 2:20 p.m., according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

District officials said bus No. 297 was transporting 40 students from South Mecklenburg High School. Minor injuries were reported, and one student was ultimately taken to the hospital by Medic, according to CMS.

No other details were immediately available.

This is the second crash involving a CMS bus in 24 hours.

On Thursday afternoon, a bus transporting four students from Mallard Creek Elementary School was struck by a pickup truck in northeast Charlotte.

The four students had minor injuries and the bus driver was evaluated.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

This is the second crash involving a CMS bus in 24 hours.
Injuries reported after CMS school bus involved in crash in south Charlotte
Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast Charlotte...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to Uptown for renovations
Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast to east...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to east Charlotte for renovations
CMPD confirmed the shooting happened under the rail line bridge next to Queen City Quarter.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by security officer near transit center identified
The Parents' Bill of Rights bans schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and...
NC superintendent requests lawmakers to delay implementing Parents' Bill of Rights