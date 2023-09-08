CMPD: Man shot, killed by security officer near transit center identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the man shot and killed by a security guard near the Charlotte Transit Center early Friday morning.

The deadly shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. near the facility along East 4th Street in Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said two Allied Security Officers employed by the Queen City Quarter, formerly known as the EpiCentre, were called to the loading dock area on East Fourth Street in reference to a man urinating on the wall.

A struggle then ensued when one of the security officers tried to detain the man, according to the CMPD. Investigators said that during the struggle, the man drew a firearm and pointed it at one of the sworn company police officers.

The officer was able to push the gun away before the man, identified as Kashaune Lavonne Teal, 24, fired the weapon, leading the other officer to fire at the subject, striking him multiple times, according to the CMPD.

Medic pronounced Teal dead at the scene. CMPD confirmed the shooting happened under the rail line bridge next to Queen City Quarter.

According to the CMPD, Teal has a lengthy criminal history that includes charges for kidnapping, breaking or entering, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree trespass, assault on a campus police officer, resisting a public officer, disorderly conduct and more.

No charges have been filed against the security guard as of Friday morning.

Investigators said they found a gun at the scene that did not belong to the security guard.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the shooting was justified or unjustified, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a homicide detective. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

