Charlotte leaders to tear down ‘unsafe’ home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home deemed “unsafe” by the city of Charlotte will soon be torn down.

Next week, the Charlotte City Council is set to approve an ordinance for demolition. The home along Aileen Circle - surrounded by debris, a bit of trash and some old cars - has a Pineville address but it’s in Charlotte city limits.

“It looks old,” laughed Jeff Zheng, who lives right across the street. “I have never seen anyone do any maintenance on it.”

Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to tires strewn about the house.

Autoplay Caption

In an ordinance that will be voted on Monday, Charlotte city leaders plans to rip down the home altogether. They claim it’s unsafe, unsanitary and doesn’t comply with city code.

An order to the owners to demolish was issued in May, but it was not carried out. So next week, the city is taking the issue into its own hands.

“I understand people who want to stay in that house if they’ve lived here for that long, but I would really recommend buying a house that’s newer, in much safer condition,” Zheng said.

The cost of the demolition will be $9,000. City officials said a lien will be placed on the property for the cost of demolition. That’s a legal claim on the property until a debt is paid.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.