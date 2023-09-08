PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte leaders to tear down ‘unsafe’ home

Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to tires strewn about the house.
In an ordinance that will be voted on Monday, Charlotte city leaders plans to rip down the home altogether.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home deemed “unsafe” by the city of Charlotte will soon be torn down.

Next week, the Charlotte City Council is set to approve an ordinance for demolition. The home along Aileen Circle - surrounded by debris, a bit of trash and some old cars - has a Pineville address but it’s in Charlotte city limits.

“It looks old,” laughed Jeff Zheng, who lives right across the street. “I have never seen anyone do any maintenance on it.”

Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to tires strewn about the house.

Caption

In an ordinance that will be voted on Monday, Charlotte city leaders plans to rip down the home altogether. They claim it’s unsafe, unsanitary and doesn’t comply with city code.

An order to the owners to demolish was issued in May, but it was not carried out. So next week, the city is taking the issue into its own hands.

“I understand people who want to stay in that house if they’ve lived here for that long, but I would really recommend buying a house that’s newer, in much safer condition,” Zheng said.

The cost of the demolition will be $9,000. City officials said a lien will be placed on the property for the cost of demolition. That’s a legal claim on the property until a debt is paid.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Supporting the continued vitality of Downtown Concord, the City is investing over $13 million...
Imagine Downtown Concord – What Do You See?
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
A home deemed unsafe by the city of Charlotte is set to be demolished.
PHOTOS: Charlotte leaders to tear down ‘unsafe’ home
This is the second crash involving a CMS bus in 24 hours.
Injuries reported after CMS school bus involved in crash in south Charlotte