Calm Friday ahead before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a stormy Thursday evening in many parts the Charlotte region, the forecast for Friday appears to be more calm before storm chances ramp back up Saturday.

Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s before falling even further during the weekend.

On Saturday, rounds of storms are likely, although it won’t necessarily be a washout. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the storm threat.

Looking ahead to next week, another cold front is expected to move through.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, but is still forecast to stay out to sea.

