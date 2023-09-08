PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Calm Friday ahead before stormy First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

Rounds of storms are expected Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a stormy Thursday evening in many parts the Charlotte region, the forecast for Friday appears to be more calm before storm chances ramp back up Saturday.

Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s before falling even further during the weekend.

On Saturday, rounds of storms are likely, although it won’t necessarily be a washout. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the storm threat.

Looking ahead to next week, another cold front is expected to move through.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, but is still forecast to stay out to sea.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

