PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions

The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at city parks and other public areas.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Health and Human Services officials now recommend the DEA lower cannabis restrictions and reclassify how harmful the drug is.

Reclassifying it would be a major change in drug policy, but the DEA has the final say on reclassifications.

“The health and human services department is asking the drug enforcement administration to reconsider how marijuana is classified .. adding that the DEA needs to ease up on cannabis restrictions … which are currently ranked in the same risk class as heroin, LSD and ecstasy.”

The National Cannabis roundtable’s director of policy, David Mangone, said the state and federal government are at odds.

“What we’ve created is a very significant amount of conflict between the federal government’s position on cannabis and where the states have evolved and developed,” Mangone said. “There’s a group of senators and congressman called the Shafer commission – put in place by President Nixon – this commission recommended cannabis not be classified on any of the drug schedules at all. This was ignored by Nixon and started the modern war on drugs.”

As of now, marijuana is a schedule 1 drug, meaning a high potential of abuse and no medical use. Federal convictions for selling marijuana can carry up to a lifetime prison sentence.

Marijuana consumption has changed over the years, according to the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

“Todays marijuana is not your Woodstock weed,” said Kevin Sabet, CEO and President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “It’s much more addictive than in the past.”

However, Sabet also said he thinks reclassifying cannabis from schedule 1 to schedule 3 is a slippery slope.

“The term marijuana is thousands and thousands of products – any product containing THC – unless those products are approved by the food and drug administration, I don’t see how they can become a schedule 3 drug.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

Latest News

Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast Charlotte...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to Uptown for renovations
Crews loaded up and transported the historically Black Siloam School from northeast to east...
Crews transport historic Siloam School building to east Charlotte for renovations
The Parents' Bill of Rights bans schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and...
NC superintendent requests lawmakers to delay implementing Parents' Bill of Rights
A security guard shot and killed a person on Friday morning near the Charlotte Transit Center.
CMPD: Security guard shoots, kills man near Charlotte Transit Center
A security guard shot and killed a person on Friday morning at the Charlotte Transit Center.
Police investigating after security guard shoots, kills person at Charlotte Transit Center