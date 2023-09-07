PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman charged after boyfriend struck and killed in Granite Quarry

Police found victim under a car in front yard of home
Tysh Simpson was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.(Rowan Detention Center)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been filed against a woman that police say is responsible for hitting and killing her boyfriend with her vehicle in May.

According to the report, on May 27th, 2023, around 1:28 a.m., members of the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department along with Granite Quarry Fire, Faith Fire Department and the Rowan County EMS were dispatched to 109 Walton St. (Granite Quarry) to investigate a traffic crash with a pedestrian struck.

On arrival public safety officials located a man under a vehicle in the front yard of the home. Due to the extent of the injuries the victim, later identified as Mr. Jimmy Paul, was confirmed deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Based on statements obtained and observable evidence discovered at the scene, the Police Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations to assist in investigating the manner of death. After an exhaustive investigation with the assistance of the NC SBI and NC State Highway Patrol, the Rowan County District Attorney’s office was presented with the investigative case findings.

Police said that many hours were spent reviewing forensic evidence, conducting interviews and follow-ups. With the final review of the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office authorized charging the victim’s girlfriend, Tysh Simpson, with voluntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Simpson was served with a warrant for voluntary manslaughter at the Rowan County Magistrates office. Ms. Simpson received a secure bond in the amount of $50,000 and was remanded to the custody of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Many hours were devoted to investigating this case to provide justice to the family of Mr. Jimmy Paul,” said Chief Mark Cook. “The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department would like to thank the NC State Bureau of Investigations, the NC State Highway Patrol, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockwell Police Department, and the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the case.”

