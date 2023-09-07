PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash at Catawba County intersection

Troopers said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in the case.
The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A motorcycle driver died at the hospital from injuries sustained in a Thursday morning crash in Catawba County, troopers said.

The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. when the driver of a 1999 Harley Davidson was heading east on Catawba Valley Boulevard, entered the intersection at Startown Road on a red light and was hit by a 2011 Ford F-150, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Gary Lee Washburn, 62, of Vale, was the driver of the motorcycle, troopers said. He was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the F-150 was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in the case.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Catawba County
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early...
Cleveland Co. deputy involved in early-morning crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers are holding a spirit rock competition as the new football season and...
Panthers holding spirit rock competition for local schools, winners to receive art grant
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD cracking down on car thefts after recent trend across the region
I-77 South will be closed at the Gilead Road exit for three overnight periods this week.
Busy stretch of I-77 to be closed in Huntersville as interchange construction progresses
A man died after a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Wednesday.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Lincoln County crash, troopers say