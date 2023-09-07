Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash at Catawba County intersection

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A motorcycle driver died at the hospital from injuries sustained in a Thursday morning crash in Catawba County, troopers said.

The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. when the driver of a 1999 Harley Davidson was heading east on Catawba Valley Boulevard, entered the intersection at Startown Road on a red light and was hit by a 2011 Ford F-150, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Gary Lee Washburn, 62, of Vale, was the driver of the motorcycle, troopers said. He was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the F-150 was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in the case.

