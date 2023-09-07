PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Training for suicide prevention beginning soon in Cabarrus and Rowan County

QPR Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training to be held next Wednesday, September 13.
QPR Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training to be held next Wednesday, September 13.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Local health officials in Cabarrus and Rowan will soon be offering training to that will equip people in suicide prevention.

Rowan County Public Health and Cabarrus Health Alliance, along with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, and The S.T.U.D.I.O. (The Simple Things You Do Inspires Others) will be hosting a QPR training on Wednesday, September 13th from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at the Kannapolis Train Station (201 South Main Street., Kannapolis, NC 28081). This training is free.

QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, is a simple, 3 step program that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just as people are trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver that help saves thousands of lives each year, people who are trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

Each year thousands of Americans, like you, are saying “Yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling, or neighbor.

Due to the nature of this training, this training is limited to 30 individuals.

Anyone that is interested in attending may register here or go to www.tinurl.com/QPRSept13.

For more information, please contact LaDonte’ Lee at  llee@mhaofcc.org or Tecola Patterson at 20thestudio17@gmail.com.

