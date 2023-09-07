PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Dispute over towed vehicle leads to man pointing rifle at brother-in-law

Jalen Rivas Hammond, 33, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a dispute over a vehicle being towed away led to one man being charged for pointing a rifle at his brother-in-law.

According to the report, deputies were called on Wednesday to check on a disturbance in the 100 block of E. 29th St. in Kannapolis.

When they arrived they say they found Jalen Rivas Hammond, 33, standing in the street between two cars. Deputies said that Hammond was pointing a black AR-15 rifle at his brother-in-law, who was standing on the front porch of the residence.

Deputies commanded Hammond to put the gun down, and he did.

Investigators say the dispute began when the brother-in-law had Hammond’s vehicle towed from in front of his residence. Hammond became upset, deputies said. They also said that deputies had been called earlier in the day after Hammond broke window’s at the brother-in-law’s residence.

Hammond was charged with assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $10,000.

Hammond made a first appearance in court on the charges on Thursday.

