PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

Trexler brings a wealth of experience in educational finance to the role
Trexler, who most recently served as the CFO for Guilford County Schools, brings a wealth of...
Trexler, who most recently served as the CFO for Guilford County Schools, brings a wealth of expertise in educational finance to the College. During her tenure at Guilford County Schools, she was responsible for oversight of all finance functions, including budget, payroll, purchasing, accounts payable, fixed assets, accounts receivable and school accounting.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College President Carol Spalding has announced the selection of Tara Trexler as the College’s new chief financial officer. Trexler replaces Kelly Kluttz, who was recently named as the new CFO for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Trexler, who most recently served as the CFO for Guilford County Schools, brings a wealth of expertise in educational finance to the College. During her tenure at Guilford County Schools, she was responsible for oversight of all finance functions, including budget, payroll, purchasing, accounts payable, fixed assets, accounts receivable and school accounting.

“I am excited to welcome Tara Trexler to Rowan-Cabarrus and as the newest member of the President’s Cabinet,” said President Spalding. “Her skills, experience, and knowledge will serve us well as we continue the important work of educating and preparing our students to navigate their futures.”

A Certified Public Accountant, Trexler also worked for both the Davie County and Rowan-Salisbury Boards of Education. She began her career as a staff accountant at Dixon Odom PLLC, and she also worked as a CPA at Davis Group, PA, CPA.

“I am excited to join Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” Tara Trexler said. “The College has a stellar reputation and serves such an important role in the community – providing students with educational opportunities to build their futures. I’ve witnessed the College’s impact as a lifetime resident of Rowan County; it’s my honor to be able to see that impact as an employee.”

Trexler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting from Appalachian State University. She is a Rowan County native and graduated from West Rowan High School.

She is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Catawba County
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early...
Cleveland Co. deputy involved in early-morning crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The CASSI bus pilot program is making stops across North Carolina gathering data to improve the...
Autonomous bus CASSI operates longest route yet at UNC Charlotte
A trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles
The crash happened in northeast Charlotte.
Bus carrying students involved in crash in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) together with CMS parents and community leaders gathered at...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launches ‘Vote Yes for School Bonds’ campaign