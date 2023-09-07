Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College President Carol Spalding has announced the selection of Tara Trexler as the College’s new chief financial officer. Trexler replaces Kelly Kluttz, who was recently named as the new CFO for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Trexler, who most recently served as the CFO for Guilford County Schools, brings a wealth of expertise in educational finance to the College. During her tenure at Guilford County Schools, she was responsible for oversight of all finance functions, including budget, payroll, purchasing, accounts payable, fixed assets, accounts receivable and school accounting.

“I am excited to welcome Tara Trexler to Rowan-Cabarrus and as the newest member of the President’s Cabinet,” said President Spalding. “Her skills, experience, and knowledge will serve us well as we continue the important work of educating and preparing our students to navigate their futures.”

A Certified Public Accountant, Trexler also worked for both the Davie County and Rowan-Salisbury Boards of Education. She began her career as a staff accountant at Dixon Odom PLLC, and she also worked as a CPA at Davis Group, PA, CPA.

“I am excited to join Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” Tara Trexler said. “The College has a stellar reputation and serves such an important role in the community – providing students with educational opportunities to build their futures. I’ve witnessed the College’s impact as a lifetime resident of Rowan County; it’s my honor to be able to see that impact as an employee.”

Trexler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting from Appalachian State University. She is a Rowan County native and graduated from West Rowan High School.

She is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

