Primary election: What to know before Charlotte voters head to the polls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The primary election in Mecklenburg County is just days away.

Early voting ends on Sept. 9 ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

In the primary, voters will cast ballots in the race for Charlotte mayor and Charlotte City Council seats.

Here are the candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election:

Charlotte Mayor

Vi Lyles

Lucille Puckett

Charlotte City Council At-Large

Dimple Ajmera

Ben Copeland

Charlene Henderson El

James (Smuggie) Mitchell Jr.

LaWana Slack-Mayfield

Victoria Watlington

Charlotte City Council District 2

Malcolm Graham

Gary Linn Young II

Charlotte City Council District 3

Tiawana Deling Brown

Melinda Lilly

Warren F. Turner

Charlotte City Council District 4

Renee Perkins Johnson

Wil Russell

Olivia Scott

Charlotte City Council District 5

Curtis M. Hayes Jr.

Marjorie Molina

Vinroy Reid

What to know before going to the polls

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID. This includes a driver’s license, a school ID, a passport or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Individuals can still vote if they don’t have a photo ID. They’ll just have to fill out a voter ID exemption form at the polls.

Voters unsure where their polling place is located can search by using their individual information or by using their address.

For information on voting by mail, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.