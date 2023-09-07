PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Primary election: What to know before Charlotte voters head to the polls

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The primary election in Mecklenburg County is just days away.

Early voting ends on Sept. 9 ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

In the primary, voters will cast ballots in the race for Charlotte mayor and Charlotte City Council seats.

Here are the candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election:

Charlotte Mayor

  • Vi Lyles
  • Lucille Puckett

Charlotte City Council At-Large

  • Dimple Ajmera
  • Ben Copeland
  • Charlene Henderson El
  • James (Smuggie) Mitchell Jr.
  • LaWana Slack-Mayfield
  • Victoria Watlington

Charlotte City Council District 2

  • Malcolm Graham
  • Gary Linn Young II

Charlotte City Council District 3

  • Tiawana Deling Brown
  • Melinda Lilly
  • Warren F. Turner

Charlotte City Council District 4

  • Renee Perkins Johnson
  • Wil Russell
  • Olivia Scott

Charlotte City Council District 5

  • Curtis M. Hayes Jr.
  • Marjorie Molina
  • Vinroy Reid

What to know before going to the polls

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID. This includes a driver’s license, a school ID, a passport or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Individuals can still vote if they don’t have a photo ID. They’ll just have to fill out a voter ID exemption form at the polls.

Voters unsure where their polling place is located can search by using their individual information or by using their address.

For information on voting by mail, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

