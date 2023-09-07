Panthers holding spirit rock competition for local schools, winners to receive art grant

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are inviting schools to show their Panthers pride as the new season nears.

As part of the competition, elementary, middle and high schools are encouraged to create a Panthers-themed spirit rock for a chance to win an art funding grant.

The first 50 schools to register will receive four cans of spray paint, courtesy of Lowe’s.

Members of the Carolina Panthers Kickoff Committee will vote on the top 10 spirit rocks, and will award a $2,500 top prize. Schools finishing second through 10th place will each receive $1,000 rewards.

Entries are open from now until Sept. 14. Schools can register for the competition here. Competition rules are here.

In addition to the grant awards, top finishing schools will also be featured on the Panthers’ social media platforms and will be recognized during an on-field ceremony during the team’s home opener on Monday Night Football on Sept. 18.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

