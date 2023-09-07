PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials search for Carnival cruise passenger who mysteriously disappeared from docked boat

Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was...
Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was docked in Florida.(Miami-Dade Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida are searching for a Carnival Conquest cruise ship passenger who was reported missing on Monday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 26-year-old Kevin McGrath was last seen in his cabin by his brother around 2:00 a.m. while the ship was docked at Port Miami.

Officials said McGrath was supposed to meet with his family for breakfast before leaving the ship but he never arrived.

A spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Line said an extensive search was carried out by the ship’s officials, but McGrath was not found.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and searched the waters around the ship via helicopter, and officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department boarded and searched the ship.

The spokesperson also said McGrath was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation.

Police said they determined McGrath did not go overboard, and it was eventually cleared to sail.

The Carnival spokesperson said a care team is supporting McGrath’s family in the wake of his disappearance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

CMS new student performance data
CMS new student performance data
The victim’s family members previously told WBTV they have been frustrated with the...
Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve north Charlotte homicide, victim’s family pleads for help
35 more customers filed complaints with the N.C. Attorney General’s Office in the last week.
More than 50 customers file complaints against Flowers Flooring over uncompleted projects
Memorial service for Steve Crump tonight
Memorial service for Steve Crump tonight
His name and specific charges have not been released at this time.
Man accused of assault, driving stolen vehicle arrested after chase ends in Burke Co.