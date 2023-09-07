PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mecklenburg Co. manager addresses concerns on pickleball controversy in east Charlotte

County leaders said the request came in as the county was planning on resurfacing the basketball court.
The pickleball court in Sheffield Park replaced a full-court basketball court.
The pickleball court in Sheffield Park replaced a full-court basketball court.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County manager addressed concerns Wednesday night about the county’s decision to replace a basketball court at Sheffield Park with a pickleball court.

County leaders said the request came in as the county was planning on resurfacing the basketball court.

Staff noticed someone used tape to make pickleball lines on the tennis court, and thought this indicated demand for pickleball courts. However, they decided against painting lines on those courts because doing so at other parks has led to conflict. So, they decided to turn the full basketball court into three pickleball courts.

RELATED: New pickleball court causes controversy in east Charlotte neighborhood

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation spent $22,000 on the new project.

They later realized how important the full basketball court was to the community after many neighbors complained about it being gone.

In the next 30 days, there will be a community meeting to discuss adding a full basketball court back to the park.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

CMS new student performance data
CMS new student performance data
The victim’s family members previously told WBTV they have been frustrated with the...
Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve north Charlotte homicide, victim’s family pleads for help
35 more customers filed complaints with the N.C. Attorney General’s Office in the last week.
More than 50 customers file complaints against Flowers Flooring over uncompleted projects
Memorial service for Steve Crump tonight
Memorial service for Steve Crump tonight
His name and specific charges have not been released at this time.
Man accused of assault, driving stolen vehicle arrested after chase ends in Burke Co.