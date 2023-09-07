Mecklenburg Co. manager addresses concerns on pickleball controversy in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County manager addressed concerns Wednesday night about the county’s decision to replace a basketball court at Sheffield Park with a pickleball court.

County leaders said the request came in as the county was planning on resurfacing the basketball court.

Staff noticed someone used tape to make pickleball lines on the tennis court, and thought this indicated demand for pickleball courts. However, they decided against painting lines on those courts because doing so at other parks has led to conflict. So, they decided to turn the full basketball court into three pickleball courts.

RELATED: New pickleball court causes controversy in east Charlotte neighborhood

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation spent $22,000 on the new project.

They later realized how important the full basketball court was to the community after many neighbors complained about it being gone.

In the next 30 days, there will be a community meeting to discuss adding a full basketball court back to the park.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.