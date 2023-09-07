PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lancaster police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Othello Alexander was last seen at MUSC - Lancaster Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Othello Alexander
Othello Alexander(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

According to police, Othello Alexander, 79, was last seen at MUSC - Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He walked away from the medical facility and could still be in the area. He had on blue jeans, a white shirt, grey jacket and a grey hat.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

