Lancaster police searching for missing vulnerable adult

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

According to police, Othello Alexander, 79, was last seen at MUSC - Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He walked away from the medical facility and could still be in the area. He had on blue jeans, a white shirt, grey jacket and a grey hat.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.

