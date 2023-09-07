Heavier than usual traffic expected around Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Motor Speedway, in conjunction with the City of Concord Transportation and the N.C. State Highway Patrol, is preparing for events at America’s Home for Racing that will generate increased traffic around the speedway this weekend. The heaviest traffic is expected on Bruton Smith Boulevard on Saturday.

In recent years, Charlotte Motor Speedway and its partners have improved traffic ingress and egress patterns to limit delays and improve traffic flow.

For motorists attending the Super Motocross Playoffs: zMax Dragway is located at 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027. Travelers are encouraged to take I-85 to Bruton Smith Blvd. (Exit 49).

For motorists attending the Charlotte AutoFair: Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027. Travelers are encouraged to take U.S. 29 or Morehead Rd.

The Speedway will utilize message signs to alert motorists of problem areas and suggest alternate routes. The speedway advises motorists to “know before you go” by checking real-time travel information through the WAZE app. Click here for parking maps.

Highlights of the Fall AutoFair include:

Showcasing Stars and Speed: Where stars and speed align, the Showcase Pavilion will feature colorful classics and hot rods including a trio of high-profile vehicles from the silver screen, a Corvette extravaganza and the annual “Best of the Best” with award winners from across the country. Responsible for the triple takes are a 1964 Rolls Royce seen in the original “Cannonball Run,” a 1969 Ford Mustang from “John Wick” and a Wagon Queen Family Truckster made famous in the original “Vacation.” In addition to the Hollywood wheels, 100 Corvettes will be at the Charlotte AutoFair to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Chevrolet’s most famous sports car. A modified 1958 Willys pickup that won this year’s Championship Auto Shows Inc. trophy at the World of Wheels show in Indianapolis and a 1967 Ford Fairlane that took first place in the Detroit Autorama’s competitive Pro Touring division are just two of the jewels making up this year’s “Best of the Best” display.

In for the Thrill: Professional drivers with Ford Performance Racing School will offer guests the chance to ride shotgun in the ultimate thrill ride as part of the weekend celebration of horsepower and finesse. Guests can marvel at the high performance Mustang GTs, meet the drivers and immerse themselves in the technicality of racing on Friday and Saturday on the interior road course which is utilized as part of the upcoming Oct. 8 Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400.

Something in the Water: Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel will make a splash during the Charlotte Fall AutoFair with her handler, Chuck Best Jr.. The Florida native will travel to America’s Home for Racing to teach fans about water safety. Fans can watch the Emmy award-winning master skier demonstrate her moves throughout the weekend. Twiggy will perform at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Cars & Coffee at AutoFair (Saturday only): Fans who dream of displaying their vehicle on the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway need look no further than this weekend’s AutoFair. Cars & Coffee Concord registrants will have the rare opportunity to showcase their rides at America’s Home for Racing alongside thousands of other prized classics, customs and hot rods that make up the three-day Charlotte Fall AutoFair. Visitors can peruse hundreds of late models, customs, rat rods and more in a unique Cars & Coffee area on the apron of Turns 3 and 4 on the track. Car owners can register here.

Stair Climb: To mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a group of veterans and first responders, led by Old Armor Beer Company co-founders Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine, for a 110-story stair climb through the grandstands at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In addition to paying tribute to those lost on 9/11, the event is an effort to raise money for and awareness of W.A.R., an organization that helps veterans and first responders impacted by the attacks.

More Info: AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts and products will fill the manufacturer’s midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles and ride shotgun with professional Ford Performance Racing School drivers latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

The Sept. 7-9 Charlotte AutoFair hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday.

TICKET: Adult single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday. Three-day passes are just $30 for adults. Children 12 and under get in FREE with an adult. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate.

