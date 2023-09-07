PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gunmen kick in door of home, kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, police say

A couple was taken at gunpoint from their Texas home; the kidnappers left the couple's five kids behind. (Source: KSAT)
By Katrina Webber, KSAT
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - Police say a couple was taken at gunpoint from their house while their five children were inside.

San Antonio police were called to a neighborhood in the southwest part of town just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said two men with guns showed up uninvited at a family’s home.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home, took the two adults, and fled the scene,” San Antonio Police Department Officer Ricardo Guzman said.

Police described the couple as a man and a woman in their late 30s. Officers said they were taken against their will and are calling the situation a kidnapping.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the kidnappers left behind the couple’s five children inside the home.

“We located five juveniles inside the house. No injuries were reported, and they were unharmed,” Guzman said.

Officers roped off portions of the neighborhood after arriving at the scene but said a lot of questions remain.

According to police, they don’t have a lot of information as of Wednesday night.

Investigators said they are counting on surveillance videos from the neighborhood to help answer some of the ongoing questions.

The police department has questioned several people, including the couple’s children who are all reported to be under the age of 17.

Police said their hope is to find the parents and bring them back home safely.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

