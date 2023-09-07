PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Former car dealership in Salisbury to become affordable housing for seniors

Groundbreaking for Ford City Motor project on Thursday
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
The project is located at 419 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) North Carolina Field Office and the Osceola Council on Aging will host a groundbreaking event at the former Ford City Motor Company on Thursday, September 7, at 9:30 am, in Salisbury, NC.

The groundbreaking is to formally announce the Ford City Motor Lofts Senior Lofts Housing Project, available through a grant for affordable housing, to benefit low-income seniors in North Carolina.

This development project, considered an adaptive reuse with new reconstruction, is located downtown, at the former Ford City Motor Company location on 419 S. Main Street in Salisbury. The project will encompass a multi-generational housing project hosting 64 residential units including studios/efficiencies, and both one- and two-bedroom apartments. Of the sixty-four (64) units, two (2) are Studio/Efficiencies, thirty-eight (38) are one bedroom, and twenty- four (24) are two-bedroom units.

Thirty-six (36) of the units (all 1BRs and 50% AMI) will be rent assisted through HUD’s 202 PRAC facility and are held for Elderly 62+ per HUD requirements. Tenants will pay 30% of their income towards rent and HUD PRAC paying the remainder. The remaining twenty-eight (28) units – two (2) Studios, two (2) 1BRs, and twenty-four (24) 2BRs will be LIHTC 60%

AMI, 55+ Elderly, and independent of the HUD 202 PRAC funds and hence no rental assistance.

The development will be 100% co-owned by two non-profit, affordable housing developers – Osceola County Council on Aging, Inc. in Kissimmee, FL, and The Mid-Atlantic Foundation in Goldsboro, NC.

This new development and historic location are listed on the National Register of Historic Places offering multi-generational living. Tenants will pay for their own electricity and the development will pay for water and sewer. The project features a leasing office overlooking the equipped playground, a fitness center, computer room and centrally located laundry. All common areas will be fully accessible to those with disabilities, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Parking will be provided and access to public transportation is accessible a mere footstep away.

In accordance with the development plans, the facility will offer coordinated supportive services such as congregate meals, history, art, urban gardening, music, and yoga. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

