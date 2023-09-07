Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of sweltering temperatures, cooler weather is on the way.

Thursday will likely be the last day in the 90s for the next week as a cooling trend is set to move in Friday and throughout the weekend.

Scattered storms are possible Thursday, leading into a more unsettled weekend weather pattern with a chance for more showers and storms.

Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 80s, dropping off even further after Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee could be upgraded to a Category 2 storm on Thursday. It is still not forecast to make landfall in the eastern U.S.

