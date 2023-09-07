PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return

Thursday will likely be the last day in the 90s for the next week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of sweltering temperatures, cooler weather is on the way.

Thursday will likely be the last day in the 90s for the next week as a cooling trend is set to move in Friday and throughout the weekend.

Scattered storms are possible Thursday, leading into a more unsettled weekend weather pattern with a chance for more showers and storms.

Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 80s, dropping off even further after Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee could be upgraded to a Category 2 storm on Thursday. It is still not forecast to make landfall in the eastern U.S.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

