Cooler weather ahead before a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A front is expected to enter the picture on Friday prompting another thunderstorm chance.

Today: Last day in the 90s, scattered PM thunderstorms

Saturday : First Alert Weather Day, storm chances increasing

Tropics: Hurricane Lee now a major hurricane, Category 4

Highs Friday will fall back to the upper 80s before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. Saturday brings an even better rain chance, and they may start earlier, so outdoor plans may have to be adjusted a bit. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.

Scattered showers and storms will hold in the forecast for Sunday as well.

In the tropics, Category 4 Hurricane Lee will likely strengthen today. Lee is a major hurricane and will continue to track west-northwest over the weekend. All model guidance suggests Lee will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, it is possible that things change and the forecast shifts so readers are urged to monitor the situation along with WBTV meteorologists.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.