PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cooler weather ahead before a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday storms

Scattered showers and storms will hold in the forecast for Sunday as well.
Highs Friday will fall back to the upper 80s before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A front is expected to enter the picture on Friday prompting another thunderstorm chance.

  • Today: Last day in the 90s, scattered PM thunderstorms
  • Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, storm chances increasing
  • Tropics: Hurricane Lee now a major hurricane, Category 4

Highs Friday will fall back to the upper 80s before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. Saturday brings an even better rain chance, and they may start earlier, so outdoor plans may have to be adjusted a bit. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.

Scattered showers and storms will hold in the forecast for Sunday as well.

Caption

In the tropics, Category 4 Hurricane Lee will likely strengthen today. Lee is a major hurricane and will continue to track west-northwest over the weekend. All model guidance suggests Lee will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, it is possible that things change and the forecast shifts so readers are urged to monitor the situation along with WBTV meteorologists.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Catawba County
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early...
Cleveland Co. deputy involved in early-morning crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Scattered storms are possible Thursday, leading into a more unsettled weekend weather pattern.
Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return
Scattered thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon and evening, with one or two potentially on...
Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return
Highs Friday will fall back to the upper 80s before backing down to the more seasonal middle...
Cooler weather ahead before a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday storms
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday.
Cooler weather on the way as storm chances return